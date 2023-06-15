Advertise With Us

2 women arrested after armed robbery of Bertrand Township liquor store

(MGN Online)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two women have been arrested after an armed robbery of a Bertrand Township liquor store on Thursday.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to Store 12 early Thursday morning for a report of an armed robbery. An investigation reveals that a woman entered the store, brandished a handgun, and was able to obtain an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect then fled in a vehicle operated by another woman eastbound on U.S. 12.

Officers were able to get video surveillance of the getaway car, and detectives used automatic license plate reading technology to track them back to St. Joseph County, Indiana. The two were arrested and lodged in the St. Joseph County Jail.

They are believed to be suspects in previous armed robberies that occurred in both the city of Niles and Indiana.

