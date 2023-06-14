Wednesday’s Child: Daniel’s dream

(WNDU) - There’s a waiting list of foster kids who need new homes, not just a short-term placement.

We’re talking adoption. These kids need forever families.

Daniel is a 15-year-old foster kid looking for a family who will give him a stable home. It’s something he’s been dreaming about.

“It’s a house (that) has a basement, first floor, second floor, and an attic,” Daniel said as he showed off his creation.

Daniel is a builder.

“Like, houses and stuff like that. I would love to make a city. That would be pretty cool,” Daniel said. “(I’m) Really good at building technically. And really good at building Minecraft.”

Minecraft is his favorite video game. Daniel is a good student. He’s really good at math.

“That right now is my most favorite subject. I really wish they’d add IT so I could actually work on computers. Like programming,” Daniel said. “Program manufacturing stuff.”

Daniel needs to build a new life with a new family.

“Otherwise, I won’t be able to get the things I need because I’m too young to just live by myself,” Daniel said.

He’s hoping someone will click on this story and take an interest in fostering or adopting.

“Things you should know about me; I would like it if my stuff is taken care of. Mainly me being taken care of as well,” Daniel said. “And have fun together.”

He would like his new family to have pets.

“Oh, I love cats, dogs, bunny rabbits. I love those animals as pets,” Daniel said.

Daniel is a sweet teenager.

“Oh, and I’m nice too,” Daniel added.

Being nice is an easy choice.

“It’s the right thing to do to be nice, be kind and help them out,” Daniel said.

If you would like to learn more about Daniel, click this link for the Indiana Adoption Program.

Meanwhile, Tricia Sloma talked more about Daniel on Facebook Live and also gave us a preview of Roofsit 2023 next week, which raises funds to prevent child abuse and neglect in our community.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.