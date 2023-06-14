Vistula Road to be closed between Ventura, Bay View Drive on Thursday.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - To a traffic alert out of Mishawaka!

The Mishawaka Utilities Water Division will close Vistula Road between Ventura and Bay View drives starting on Thursday, June 15, at 8 a.m.

The closure will allow road crews to perform water main extensions and installations. Drivers are asked to use Bittersweet Road to Lincolnway East to Cedar Road, and vice versa, as a detour.

The closure is expected to be in place until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 19, weather permitting.

