SBPD hosting Prospect Day, enroll in police academy in just one day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you have what it takes to be a South Bend police officer?

Hours of training and preparation go into being a law enforcement officer. One of the many requirements involves being enrolled in and graduating from a police academy.

To help expedite the process, the South Bend Police Department will be hosting its Summer Prospect Day on June 24. The traditional hiring process for new officers can take months, but applicants who attend the event can complete a majority of the hiring process in just one day.

Our own Alex Almanza took part in a mock physical agility test and passed!

“I’ll just say I got my workout for the month in,” said Alex.

The physical testing is given in the following order:

Vertical jump (Minimum 13.5 inches)

One minute sit-up (minimum 24)

300-meter run (maximum 82 seconds)

Push up (21 minimum)

1.5-mile run (18 minutes 56 seconds maximum)

Trigger pull (6 pulls in 10 seconds)

The applicant is given three chances for the vertical jump and one chance for each of the other categories of testing. If the applicant fails a category, he/she will not move on to the category and the applicant will be considered to have failed. If still interested, the applicant may reapply for future testing.

“Push-ups is a difficult one for some people, sit-ups... because once your core is done, you’re done,” said Chris Brady with the South Bend Police Department.

No registration is required; however, submission of police recruit or lateral application is due by June 19.

All testing will be held at the South Bend Police Department at 701 W. Sample Street.

For more detailed information, click here.

