‘RV Day’ gives Elkhart County kids a close up look at the industry

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, some Elkhart County kids got an up-close look at the RV industry!

The Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County hosted the event in partnership with Jayco. It was more than just the RV the kids got to experience, as the event also gave them a chance to enjoy some camping activities!

The event lets kids see the products that many of their parents build.

“We do have a lot of employee’s children that attend the club here, so just any way we can support, happy to do so,” said Trey Miller, vice president of marketing for Jayco.

Kids also had the chance to ask questions about the industry, giving them a window into a possible career path right in their own backyards.

“Basically, as part of the Boys & Girls Club programming, we always want to expose our members to potential career paths and just educate them on what options are in our community.”

