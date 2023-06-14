Portage Manor to officially close its doors in July

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the beginning of the end for Portage Manor.

The planned closing date for the facility had been set for July 31st.

The closing was confirmed by a vote of the St. Joseph County Council Tuesday night.

Five Republicans voted in favor of closure, while four Democrats voted against it.

Portage Manor is not the first publicly owned residential care facility in Indiana to close, and it probably won’t be the last.

A joint statement from the county commissioners released this morning says that when LaPorte County closed its county home, about 25 of the residents there were relocated to Portage Manor, where there was already room for improvement.

“We were never able to get a lot of the money specifically from the state because there’s four people to a room,” explained Commissioner Derek Dieter. “If each individual person had their own bathroom and that, their own room, they may have been able to capture more money from the state.”

The statement goes on to say there’s a “subset of the mentally ill population” that relies on a state program known as RCAP (Residential Care Assistance Program) and that the RCAP reimbursement rate has not been raised in approximately 15 years.

The statement says, “St. Joseph County now faces the same realities that 83 other counties have already faced, the facilities need major costly repairs, and the program operates at a significant loss.”

The statement contends there are only 10 county homes still operating in Indiana.

“The administrator at Portage Manor will notify the state that there is a closure,” said Derek Dieter. “We’re putting just an arbitrary number; I think of 45 days for us and Portage Manor to find spots for people to go to. That does not mean, and I repeat, does not mean after 45 days we throw people out. There will always be people there until we find places for every single resident to go.”

