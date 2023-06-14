Picking season underway at Lehman’s Orchard

By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Picking season is getting underway in Michigan, which is why our very own Joshua Short took a trip to Lehman’s Orchard in Berrien County to pick some strawberries!

The U-pick farm is located right off Portage Road in Niles. You can pick strawberries this week, but sweet cherries and tart ones will be good for picking before the month ends.

What’s also sweet? The compelling stories from families who consider this place as part of their tradition. We’re talking generations for one family.

“It’s a fun outing with all different ages,” says Liz McGerbey, who comes from three generations of picking strawberries. “I think that everybody can have fun together can learn a little bit about how plants grow, how fruit grows, and then find a new recipe or dessert.”

Meanwhile, Josh had a chat with the farm operator, Steve Lecklider, about picking techniques and what to expect at the farm in the next few months. You can watch it all in the video above!

Lehman’s Orchard is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Picking fields close at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on picking season at the farm and crop availability, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

