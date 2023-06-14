Penn community celebrates state champion softball team

By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn softball team put a bow on a state championship season with a community celebration on Tuesday night at the Palace.

The two seniors on the roster, Kiley Hinton and Alexis Riem, got a chance to thank their teammates, coaches, and community. Every player was wearing their gold medals, and the IHSAA Class 4A championship trophy was on display.

Head coach Beth Zachary said the trophy has been sitting in her car since Saturday night, mostly because it’s so heavy. The girls on the team seem to have better plans for their gold medals.

“I’d hang it up.,” said sophomore Olivia Signorino. “I’d put it in a frame, actually. But I’m so proud. I’m so excited to have it. It makes me feel so awesome wearing it.”

“(I’ll) probably (put it) on my trophy shelf with a bunch of my other trophies from when I was a 3-year-old and started playing softball,” Riem said.

“I’m taking it to college with me,” Hinton added. “It’s going to be up in my dorm room somewhere. But I actually have this special box right now with all these special rewards. I’ve had to leave it for my grad party to put it up there, but I’m definitely going to have it hanging up somewhere to remind me I’m a state champion.”

Saturday marked the first state championship for Penn softball since 1999. The team graduates only two seniors from the current roster.

Before the celebration got started, 16 Sports caught up with one of the stars of the team, junior pitcher Aubrey Zachary. She touched on what this state championship means for her and her family, as her mother is the coach and her sister is one of her teammates. You can watch the full live interview in the video below:

