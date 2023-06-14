Penn celebrates state champion softball team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday night at the Palace, the Penn softball team put a bow on a state championship season with a community celebration, since the team split up after Saturday’s game in West Lafayette.

The two seniors on the roster got a chance to thank their teammates, coaches and community. Every player was wearing their gold medals and the IHSAA 4A championship trophy was on display.

Head coach Beth Zachary said the trophy has been sitting in her car since Saturday night, mostly because it’s so heavy. The girls on the team seem to have better plans for their gold medals.

“I hang it up.,” said sophomore Olivia Signorino. :I’mma put it in a frame, actually, but I’m so proud. I’m so excited to have it. I feel so awesome wearing it.”

“I’m taking it to college with me,” added senior Kiley Hinton. “It’s going to be up in my dorm room somewhere, but I actually have this special box right now with all these special rewards I’ve had to leave it for my grad party to put it up there, but I’m definitely going to have it hanging up somewhere to remind me I’m a state champion.”

Saturday marked the first state championship for Penn softball since 1999. The team graduates only two seniors from the current roster.

