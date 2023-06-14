Advertise With Us

Penn celebrates state champion softball team

By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday night at the Palace, the Penn softball team put a bow on a state championship season with a community celebration, since the team split up after Saturday’s game in West Lafayette.

The two seniors on the roster got a chance to thank their teammates, coaches and community. Every player was wearing their gold medals and the IHSAA 4A championship trophy was on display.

Head coach Beth Zachary said the trophy has been sitting in her car since Saturday night, mostly because it’s so heavy. The girls on the team seem to have better plans for their gold medals.

“I hang it up.,” said sophomore Olivia Signorino. :I’mma put it in a frame, actually, but I’m so proud. I’m so excited to have it. I feel so awesome wearing it.”

“I’m taking it to college with me,” added senior Kiley Hinton. “It’s going to be up in my dorm room somewhere, but I actually have this special box right now with all these special rewards I’ve had to leave it for my grad party to put it up there, but I’m definitely going to have it hanging up somewhere to remind me I’m a state champion.”

Saturday marked the first state championship for Penn softball since 1999. The team graduates only two seniors from the current roster.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
GM, Samsung to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in St. Joseph County
Marilee Furlong
Police seeking camera footage of woman who has been missing since Memorial Day
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Affordable housing project moves forward
Affordable housing project moves forward in downtown South Bend

Latest News

Penn baseball prepares to play in their second straight state championship game.
Penn baseball returns to state championship
Weekend Recap: Softball teams represent Michiana well at state finals
Penn softball wins 2023 4A State championship
STATE CHAMPS: Penn softball wins first state title since 1999
Caston softball falls short in 1A state championship game
Caston softball falls short in first-ever state title game