Penn baseball returns to state championship

By Matt Loch
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsman baseball team is heading back to the IHSAA 4A championship game, trying to win their second consecutive state title. They’ll face top ranked Center Grove on Saturday night at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Going for a second straight year, comes with a “been there, done that” mentality, but it also means the team knows what it takes to come home as state champs.

“You can’t think about the first one,” says senior Cooper Hums. “It’s not going to be any easier to win a second. But, I think we got a lot of grit on our team. All of us, we want it again. We can’t think that we did it once, we can do it again, but I think we all work really well together. We have a lot of chemistry and we all have the same goals.”

“I would definitely say the moment’s a little bit smaller,” added fellow senior Zack Pelletier. “I mean, obviously it’s a huge stage. But, we’ve been here before and we just know to play loose and relax.”

The 4A championship game is set for 8:00 EST on Saturday night.

