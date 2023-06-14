Paw Paw 12-year-old performs on America’s Got Talent

PAW PAW, Mich. (WNDU) - Happening now, a girl from Paw Paw, Michigan, is taking the stage in front of a national audience.

12-year-old Brynn Cummings was on America’s Got Talent last night; take a look above!

The Paw Paw native performed a ventriloquist act on last night’s show. She was one of 200 acts out of 75,000 people who tried to get on the show’s 18th season.

And if you haven’t seen last night’s show, spoiler alert, Brynn got a “Yes” vote from all four judges, so she’ll be moving on in the competition.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.