Mitchell man charged with misdemeanor for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - New details as an Indiana man now charged for his alleged role in the January 6 capitol riots.

Officials caught him after he made a sale of metals to a scrap yard.

According to WTHR, William Lance Wilkerson was arrested in Mitchell, Indiana, on four counts for allegedly unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol.

Charging documents in the case say that Wilkerson could be seen in surveillance footage through the Senate Wing doors. The FBI then used surveillance video taken at a scrap yard in Bloomington, where he was required by state law to show his ID before buying the metal.

Investigators also found Wilkerson’s Facebook account, where he had posted photos of himself at the Capitol on Jan. 6, along with comments indicating his presence. In one post on Jan. 7, 2021, Wilkerson wrote, “Real patriots did infiltrate the capitol. I watched it happen. The media is all lies unless they were there.”

As of right now, an initial court appearance in Wilkerson’s case has not yet been set.

