Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say

School officials say some students tore down rainbow decorations and chanted “my pronouns are USA.” (WBZ, BURLINGTON CABLE ACCESS TELEVISION, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - School officials in Burlington are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore down rainbow decorations and chanted “my pronouns are USA,” as the school’s LGBTQ+ student group celebrated the beginning of Pride Month.

Students at Marshall Simonds Middle School organized the June 2 celebration — for which they distributed rainbow stickers, posted Pride signs and encouraged students to wear rainbow clothing.

Principal Cari Perchase said she supports members of the LGBTQ+ community who were targeted and told students she is “truly sorry that a day meant for you to celebrate your identity turned into a day of intolerance.”

“We ask all staff, teachers, and members of the Burlington Public School community to join us in taking a stand against homophobia and identity-directed hateful actions,” Superintendent Eric Conti wrote in a letter to the community.

A School Committee meeting was scheduled for Tuesday night in part to discuss the clash.

Gov. Maura Healey, one of the nation’s first two out lesbian governors, said she was disappointed by the situation but said the school is actively working to address it.

Healey said it was particularly disappointing during a month when the LGBTQ+ community is celebrated and in a state like Massachusetts, which she said works to ensure “members of the LGBTQ+ community, young and old are seen, are heard, are respected and will be cared for and protected.”

“I hope it becomes a teaching moment for the young people who were involved in that,” Healey said. “It doesn’t represent who we are as a state.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

