Logansport man arrested after trying to meet up with Fulton Co. teen

William Brazzle
William Brazzle(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Logansport man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was caught trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl in Rochester.

Police say a parent in Fulton County found inappropriate messages on their child’s phone earlier this month. Those messages were reported as being sexual in nature and were allegedly being sent by a man from Logansport.

The conversation was handed over to investigators from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, who continued the conversation and later identified the man as William Brazzle, 66, of Logansport.

Brazzle agreed to meet with whom he thought was the 13-year-old girl on Tuesday at City Park in Rochester to engage in sexual acts. When Brazzle arrived at the park, he was taken into custody without incident.

Brazzle was found to be in possession of marijuana and alcoholic beverages, which investigators believed were intended for the 13-year-old girl.

Brazzle was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Detention Center for child solicitation, dealing marijuana to a minor, and possession of paraphernalia.

If you’re a parent, Sheriff Travis Heishman urges you to monitor your child’s social media accounts for online predators.

“The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively investigate any predator that has intentions to harm our children,” Heishman stated. “Resources will be dedicated to identifying, investigating, and bringing them to justice.”

