It’s Children’s Day at the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating its second annual free admission Children’s Day in partnership with United Federal Credit Union on Wednesday.

From 10 a.m., to 7:30 p.m., children ages 14 and under get into the zoo for free, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

United Federal Credit Union will also be giving away animal goodie bags, and coupons that will start kids off with $5 in their Youth Savings account, if they open one.

The zoo tells 16 News Now that it’s all about making sure that every kid in the community has access to opportunities, like being able to visit and learn at the zoo.

“There’s a huge part of the community that hasn’t been to the zoo yet,” says Potawatomi Zoo Executive Director Josh Sisk. “We’re about conservation and education, and it’s really about getting that next generation to the zoo so we can really foster those connections with wildlife. So, anytime we can make any kind of a chance for kids that maybe haven’t typically come to zoo, maybe because of the cost or anything, they can come to the zoo.”

The zoo is expecting a busy day on Children’s Day and has designated overflow parking to the John Adams High School parking lot.

For more information on Children’s Day, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.