Fort Wayne man on ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list for capital murder

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - A Fort Wayne man is now on the “15-Most Wanted” list for capital murder.

Joshua Smiley, 26, is accused of murdering a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Ala., in August 2021. Smiley is wanted in Alabama for the alleged murder charge and in Indiana for a federal violation on a drug charge.

According to our affiliate WPTA in Fort Wayne, officials say Smiley is 6′5″ and weighs nearly 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Officials also say he has tattoos on both arms.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service has a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. U.S. Marshals believe Smiley is in Mobile, Fort Wayne, or Indianapolis.

Officials say Smiley is considered to be armed and dangerous, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact 1-877-926-8332 or use the USMS tips app.

Joshua Smiley
Joshua Smiley(WPTA)

