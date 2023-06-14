First Alert Forecast: Haze/smoke returns late Wednesday into Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies early will become partly to mostly sunny later in the day. Wildfire haze/smoke from Canada will make a return to Michiana to close out the day. This will provide us with a milky tint to the sky. High 70F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and hazy. The thicker haze will move into Michiana overnight and will lower air quality. Low 52F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A thick haze in the sky at times will keep the sky milky and will lower air quality for some. Expect sunshine and clouds mixed throughout the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most of Michiana will stay dry. High around 80F. Low 53F. Wind SW turning NW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hazy with a few PM clouds. High 76F. Low53F. Wind N at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly Sunny. High around 80F. Low 58F. Wind NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible but most of Michiana will stay dry. High 84F. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.