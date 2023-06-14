Cinderella Keeps Dancing: Bridgman baseball gears up for state semifinals

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A trip to East Lansing didn’t appear to be in the cards for Bridgman at the beginning of the season.

But now, the Bees are buzzing at the fact that they’re in the Division 3 semifinals.

16 Sports caught up with the Bees on Wednesday morning to talk about their Cinderella status in the playoffs.

“We’re absolutely playing with house money,” said sophomore pitcher Chuck Pagel. “We lost a lot of kids from last year and the expectations were pretty low this year, I’d say. We just went in, we had fun, and we’re playing our best ball right now. And that’s what it’s all about.”

“Right now, win or lose, we’re having fun,” said senior outfielder Kyle Dargus. “And nobody thought, coaches, we didn’t even think we’d make it this far. And so, it’s kind of just, I wouldn’t say a miracle, but in a way it’s a miracle we’re going, and we feel loose. We don’t feel any pressure. We just feel like we’re playing the game that we love.”

The Bees will take on Standish-Sterling — a town on the coast of Saginaw Bay on the east coast of the mitten.

First pitch on Thursday is set for 5 p.m. at Michigan State’s McLane Baseball Stadium. The winner advances to the Division 3 championship on Saturday morning.

