Cinderella Keeps Dancing: Bridgman baseball gears up for state semifinals

By Drew Sanders, Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A trip to East Lansing didn’t appear to be in the cards for Bridgman at the beginning of the season.

But now, the Bees are buzzing at the fact that they’re in the Division 3 semifinals.

16 Sports caught up with the Bees on Wednesday morning to talk about their Cinderella status in the playoffs.

“We’re absolutely playing with house money,” said sophomore pitcher Chuck Pagel. “We lost a lot of kids from last year and the expectations were pretty low this year, I’d say. We just went in, we had fun, and we’re playing our best ball right now. And that’s what it’s all about.”

“Right now, win or lose, we’re having fun,” said senior outfielder Kyle Dargus. “And nobody thought, coaches, we didn’t even think we’d make it this far. And so, it’s kind of just, I wouldn’t say a miracle, but in a way it’s a miracle we’re going, and we feel loose. We don’t feel any pressure. We just feel like we’re playing the game that we love.”

The Bees will take on Standish-Sterling — a town on the coast of Saginaw Bay on the east coast of the mitten.

First pitch on Thursday is set for 5 p.m. at Michigan State’s McLane Baseball Stadium. The winner advances to the Division 3 championship on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Buchanan softball falls in state quarterfinals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Buchanan (38-5) had a 3-2 lead through three innings, but Ravenna (36-5) took control of the game in the top of the fourth.

High School

Penn baseball gearing up for state championship

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The Kingsmen will face top-ranked Center Grove on Saturday night at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

High School

Penn honors their state championship softball team with a community celebration.

Penn community celebrates state champion softball team

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The Penn softball team put a bow on a state championship season with a community celebration on Tuesday night at the Palace.

High School

Weekend Recap: Softball teams represent Michiana well at state finals

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Michiana had three representatives across the four classifications in the state finals. Of those three teams, two of them brought home state titles.

Latest News

Softball

Penn softball wins 2023 4A State championship

STATE CHAMPS: Penn softball wins first state title since 1999

Updated: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Penn defeated two-time defending champs Roncalli on Saturday to earn the trophy, winning 2-1 in 9 innings.

Softball

Caston softball falls short in 1A state championship game

Caston softball falls short in first-ever state title game

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
The Caston Comets softball team played in their first-ever state championship game Saturday, but were unable to overcome the defending champion Tecumseh Braves, falling 6-0.

Softball

New Prairie Softball wins 2023 state championship

New Prairie softball captures school’s first state title

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
The 2023 softball team captured the school’s first-ever state title Friday night, defeating Tri-West Hendricks 4-2 in the Class 3A state championship game.

High School

Penn advances to state final as handful of Michiana baseball teams compete at semi-state

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Penn Kingsmen will look to defend last year’s state title next weekend at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

High School

BASEBALL: Bridgman advances to state semifinals; Lakeshore, Watervliet eliminated

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a recap of the regional finals and state quarterfinals involving teams from our area.

High School

SOFTBALL: Local Michigan teams play in regionals on Saturday

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The winners are moving on to the state quarterfinals next Tuesday, June 13.