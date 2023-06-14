Children’s Day held at the Potawatomi Zoo on Wednesday

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo celebrated its second annual free admission Children’s Day in partnership with United Federal Credit Union on Wednesday.

From 10 a.m., to 7:30 p.m., children ages 14 and under got into the zoo for free, as long as they were accompanied by an adult.

United Federal Credit Union also gave away animal goodie bags and coupons that will start kids off with $5 in their Youth Savings account, if they open one.

The zoo tells 16 News Now that the day was all about making sure that every kid in the community has access to opportunities, like being able to visit and learn at the zoo.

“There’s a huge part of the community that hasn’t been to the zoo yet,” says Potawatomi Zoo Executive Director Josh Sisk. “We’re about conservation and education, and it’s really about getting that next generation to the zoo so we can really foster those connections with wildlife. So, anytime we can make any kind of a chance for kids that maybe haven’t typically come to zoo, maybe because of the cost or anything, they can come to the zoo.”

