Buchanan softball falls in state quarterfinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan High School softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday, as the Bucks were defeated 12-6 by Ravenna in the Division 3 state quarterfinals at Cornerstone University.

Buchanan (38-5) had a 3-2 lead through three innings, but Ravenna (36-5) took control of the game in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs to take a 9-3 lead.

The Bucks were unable to come back from the big deficit, but added three more runs to the scoreboard before it was all said and done.

The Bulldogs move on to the semifinals on Friday afternoon at Michigan State University, where they will face Standish-Sterling.

As our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium point out, Buchanan continued a great run of recent success this season. The Bucks have a record of 106-17 over the past three seasons, including three district titles, two regional crowns, and a state runner-up finish in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.