Buchanan softball falls in state quarterfinals

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Buchanan High School softball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday, as the Bucks were defeated 12-6 by Ravenna in the Division 3 state quarterfinals at Cornerstone University.

Buchanan (38-5) had a 3-2 lead through three innings, but Ravenna (36-5) took control of the game in the top of the fourth, scoring seven runs to take a 9-3 lead.

The Bucks were unable to come back from the big deficit, but added three more runs to the scoreboard before it was all said and done.

The Bulldogs move on to the semifinals on Friday afternoon at Michigan State University, where they will face Standish-Sterling.

As our reporting partners at The Herald Palladium point out, Buchanan continued a great run of recent success this season. The Bucks have a record of 106-17 over the past three seasons, including three district titles, two regional crowns, and a state runner-up finish in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

High School

Penn baseball gearing up for state championship

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The Kingsmen will face top-ranked Center Grove on Saturday night at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

High School

Penn honors their state championship softball team with a community celebration.

Penn community celebrates state champion softball team

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
The Penn softball team put a bow on a state championship season with a community celebration on Tuesday night at the Palace.

High School

Weekend Recap: Softball teams represent Michiana well at state finals

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Michiana had three representatives across the four classifications in the state finals. Of those three teams, two of them brought home state titles.

Softball

Penn softball wins 2023 4A State championship

STATE CHAMPS: Penn softball wins first state title since 1999

Updated: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
Penn defeated two-time defending champs Roncalli on Saturday to earn the trophy, winning 2-1 in 9 innings.

Latest News

Softball

Caston softball falls short in 1A state championship game

Caston softball falls short in first-ever state title game

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
The Caston Comets softball team played in their first-ever state championship game Saturday, but were unable to overcome the defending champion Tecumseh Braves, falling 6-0.

Softball

New Prairie Softball wins 2023 state championship

New Prairie softball captures school’s first state title

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and Matt Loch
The 2023 softball team captured the school’s first-ever state title Friday night, defeating Tri-West Hendricks 4-2 in the Class 3A state championship game.

High School

Penn advances to state final as handful of Michiana baseball teams compete at semi-state

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Penn Kingsmen will look to defend last year’s state title next weekend at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

High School

BASEBALL: Bridgman advances to state semifinals; Lakeshore, Watervliet eliminated

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Here’s a recap of the regional finals and state quarterfinals involving teams from our area.

High School

SOFTBALL: Local Michigan teams play in regionals on Saturday

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The winners are moving on to the state quarterfinals next Tuesday, June 13.

High School

Caston softball prepares for first trip to state final

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Caston Comets have never played for a state championship in any sport, but that will change on Saturday afternoon.