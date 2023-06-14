Advertise With Us

Bill banning conversion therapy advances to the Michigan House

(MGN)
By 16 News Now and Justin Kent
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Michigan lawmakers advanced a bill banning the controversial practice of conversion therapy, which seeks to turn LGBTQ+ children heterosexual.

According to our affiliate at WILX, the proposals would ban that type of therapy from being forced on children who are unable to make decisions for themselves.

The American Medical Association says there is no evidence to support that conversion therapy is effective. The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry goes on to say that the practice can increase the risk of causing mental health conditions in the “very youth they purport to treat.”

State Rep. Felicia Brabec said having a child go through years of conversion therapy can lead to higher suicide rates.

“And when we have licensed mental health care practitioners, there should be an expectation that when parents send their kids to therapy, they are not going to be in harm’s way, and conversion therapy is that harm,” Brabec told WILX.

Some faith-based groups testified against the bill, saying it could violate their religious protections.

There are currently 21 other states that have similar bans on conversion therapy.

