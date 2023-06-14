Benton Harbor High School students hold annual Peace Day

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - On the last day of school, Benton Harbor High School students held their annual Peace Day. The student-led service project was born from common essay answers former teacher and current BHAS School Board Trustee Elnora Gavin received over a decade ago.

“I asked the students what did they want to fix in the schools and the community,” posed Gavin.

For the 11th year, the answer remains the same.

“If we have peace, what problems are left?” Gavin raised.

Students could choose whether or not to participate in the Peace Day ceremony and related events.

“Out of Peace Day, you get the chance to interact with the community. Personally, I get the chance to see my peers as people who actually enjoy something and they’re not just out there because they’re required to but they’re doing it because - it’s their choice,” explained junior Brianna Spencer.

Classmate Jaeden Meeks also took part in the Peace Walk that saw the high school band, color guard, and dance team lead the march around the adjacent neighborhood.

“It’s something positive to do instead of just being in the house,” said Meeks. “They got us outside motivating others.”

The students said the Peace Walk helps spread a positive, more accurate message about their hometown.

“Nine times out of ten, when you hear bad reviews about people from Benton Harbor, it’s coming from people who don’t, who haven’t been to Benton Harbor, only have heard of Benton Harbor. And I mean, if we’re only spreading the negative, what else you gonna hear?” Spencer said.

Meeks added: “It’s just, like, a positive community, you just gotta be around it to really experience that.”

Gavin said providing the students with resources is paramount.

“There is a lot of positive things that come from our students, and if we just give them a chance, we put those positive ideas forward and we invest in them, we’ll get this multiplied,” Gavin said.

