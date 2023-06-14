Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect file motion to restrict some evidence

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Defense attorneys for the man accused in the murders of two teenage girls in Delphi want a judge to restrict important evidence that investigators say links him to the crime.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, attorneys for Richard Allen have filed a “motion in limine regarding ballistics,” which is a pretrial motion asking that certain ballistics evidence be excluded from trial.

Allen is charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, who were found dead in a wooded area near Delphi’s Monon High Bridge in February 2017.

Arrest documents allege an unspent round from Allen’s gun was found at the crime scene between the girls’ bodies. He was arrested a charged with two counts of murder a week after Indiana State Police made that determination.

Allen’s attorneys described the state’s evidence as “flimsy,” and they raised serious questions about the science used to establish a possible link between Allen’s gun and the unspent round found at the crime scene.

The special judge appointed to oversee the case, Frances Gull, will consider this motion at a hearing on Thursday. If Gull grants the request and rules that some or all of the ballistics evidence is inadmissible, it could have a major impact on the outcome of Allen’s trial.

Gull will consider several other motions that have been filed by both the state and the defense at Thursday’s hearing. She is also expected to set a trial date.

