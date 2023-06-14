Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect file motion to restrict some evidence

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Defense attorneys for the man accused in the murders of two teenage girls in Delphi want a judge to restrict important evidence that investigators say links him to the crime.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, attorneys for Richard Allen have filed a “motion in limine regarding ballistics,” which is a pretrial motion asking that certain ballistics evidence be excluded from trial.

Allen is charged in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, who were found dead in a wooded area near Delphi’s Monon High Bridge in February 2017.

Arrest documents allege an unspent round from Allen’s gun was found at the crime scene between the girls’ bodies. He was arrested a charged with two counts of murder a week after Indiana State Police made that determination.

Allen’s attorneys described the state’s evidence as “flimsy,” and they raised serious questions about the science used to establish a possible link between Allen’s gun and the unspent round found at the crime scene.

The special judge appointed to oversee the case, Frances Gull, will consider this motion at a hearing on Thursday. If Gull grants the request and rules that some or all of the ballistics evidence is inadmissible, it could have a major impact on the outcome of Allen’s trial.

Gull will consider several other motions that have been filed by both the state and the defense at Thursday’s hearing. She is also expected to set a trial date.

(WTHR)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portage Manor to officially close its doors on July 31.

Portage Manor to officially close its doors on July 31

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Portage Manor is not the first publicly owned residential care facility in Indiana to close, and it probably won’t be the last.

News

Portage Manor to close doors on July 31

Updated: moments ago

News

The Northshore Triangle Neighborhood earned $10,000 through the 2022 Ignite Grant and was one...

2023 Ignite Grant applications open for South Bend neighborhoods

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
The Northshore Triangle Neighborhood earned $10,000 through the 2022 Ignite Grant and was one of eight South Bend neighborhoods to earn awards.

News

Making the Cut: A Look at SBPD's Fitness Requirements

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Medical Moment: What you need to know about calcium supplements

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

‘RV Day’ gives Elkhart County kids a close up look at the industry on June 14, 2023.

‘RV Day’ gives Elkhart County kids a close up look at the industry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The event lets kids see the products that many of their parents build.

News

Boys & Girls Club, Jayco host 'RV Day' for Elkhart County kids

Updated: 1 hour ago

Indiana

Joshua Smiley

Fort Wayne man on ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list for capital murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Joshua Smiley, 26, is accused of murdering a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Ala., in August 2021.

News

Fort Wayne man on ‘15-Most-Wanted’ list for capital murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joshua Smiley, 26, is accused of murdering a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Ala., in August 2021.

News

Paw Paw 12-year-old performs on America's Got Talent on June 13, 2023.

Paw Paw 12-year-old performs on America’s Got Talent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
12-year-old Brynn Cummings will be advancing on America's Got Talent!