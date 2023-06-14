Advertise With Us

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl in Texas

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen...
The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Princeton, Texas, issued an Amber Alert Tuesday for a 14-year-old girl.

The teenager, identified by authorities as 14-year-old Ja’Myra Strawder, reportedly left her home voluntarily, but she was entered into the statewide Amber Alert system “due to the criteria and nature of this case.”

The 14-year-old girl is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black slippers.

Police identified a suspect as 34-year-old Lee Carter III. He is reportedly driving a black Mercedes E35 with Texas license plate RNS-2973.

Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.
Police identified a suspect as Lee Carter III.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Anyone with information about the girl’s location can call police at 469-307-6746 or 972-736-3901.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
GM, Samsung to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in St. Joseph County
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain starting to end; Warmer Wednesday

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone celebrates after scoring against the Florida...
Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title
Penn baseball heads back to state championship
Community honors Penn softball state champions
Buchanan softball takes on Ravenna
Vistula Road to be closed in Mishawaka - clipped version