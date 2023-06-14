2023 Ignite Grant applications open for South Bend neighborhoods

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on a program so nice, the city of South Bend decided to do it twice.

The city just announced that they’re bringing back the Ignite Grant for a second year.

There are some eight or so projects that will be able to get off the ground thanks to last year’s awards, and the best part about them is that they’re all initiatives that neighborhood residents want to see completed.

2022 Ignite Grant dollars are helping the Northshore Triangle Neighborhood to go from famine to feasting.

They’re working to relocate and expand the Unity Gardens’ space to what used to be the St. Joe High School baseball field.

“We wanted to continue growing healthy food for our community, but also growing in relationship to one another in our neighborhood, and the garden was a great opportunity to do that,” Northshore Triangle Association President Jo M. Broden.

The Northshore Triangle Neighborhood earned $10,000 through the 2022 Ignite Grant and was one of eight South Bend neighborhoods to earn awards.

The high demand is one of the reasons they’re bringing the grant back for 2023.

“Not all neighborhoods were ready in 2022 to submit applications. Some of them started the process but didn’t make it by the deadline. So, we knew we wanted to extend the opportunity to every neighborhood in South Bend that had the desire to do it, to move forward with it, and could bring a project to the table that made sense for the grant,” said SB Economic Empowerment specialist Marty Mechtenberg.

Mechtenberg encourages new applicants, saying those who did not receive the grant in year one will be prioritized in year two.

The city sees this as a great opportunity to strengthen community roots and take ownership of where you live.

“When I grew up, I actually had the opportunity to have a neighborhood. We were connected. You knew who your neighbors were, you worked on different projects together, and this sort of initiative, Jack, is really bringing some of those things back. I am really excited about that,” said SB Engagement and Economic Empowerment Director Mary McAfee.

Residents can start learning about year two applications Wednesday night, before the city hosts its open house on the Ignite Grants on June 20th. The deadline to get those applications in is August 15th.

Those interested in tuning into the 7:00 PM Zoom info session can click on this link to join.

