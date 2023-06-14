2 osprey chicks in studio tower nest pass away

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We have some heartbreaking news to share with you.

Previously, we had been watching the growth of three osprey chicks that had recently hatched in the nest on our studio tower.

Unfortunately, we’ve learned that two of those three baby birds have passed away. It either happened late Tuesday night, or sometime early Wednesday morning.

While we aren’t sure exactly why the birds passed away, experts tell us sometimes it’s just nature.

“The chicks hatch at different periods of time, so there’s a stronger chick and a weaker chick,” said Josh Sisk, executive director at the Potawatomi Zoo. “When resources are really strong, all of them will survive, and the reason they do that is if resources are short, that means the strongest chick is going to survive.

“So, there’s a pretty good chance that the one chick is going to survive and that’s kind of how nature kind of makes things work,” he added. “So, rather than having three weak chicks, there’s going to be one really strong healthy chick that’s going to survive and then be able to continue to nest.”

Due to these circumstances, we’ve taken down our stream until mom or dad removes the chicks from the nest. We plan to have it back up soon so we can continue to monitor the progress of the ospreys.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.