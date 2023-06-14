1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Jeep crashes into semi in Paw Paw Twp.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old Mattawan woman is dead, and a 20-year-old Benton Harbor man is seriously hurt after a Jeep rear-ended a semi on Tuesday night in Van Buren County.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near the M-51 overpass in Paw Paw Township. Michigan State Police troopers were already in the area investigating a prior crash when this crash happened.

According to their investigation, troopers say the semi was stopped on the road when it was rear-ended by a Jeep Liberty. Currently, investigators do not know if the driver of the Jeep failed to slow down or stop, as traffic was backed up in the area due to the first crash.

The driver of the Jeep, a 20-year-old Benton Harbor man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His passenger, a 19-year-old Mattawan woman, died from her injuries on scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Traffic passing through the area was affected for several hours due to processing and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers say everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

Michigan State Police were assisted on scene by the Paw w Paw Fire Department, Van Buren EMS, Hartford Police Department, and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

