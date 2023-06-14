1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Jeep crashes into semi in Paw Paw Twp.

(Arizona's Family)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old Mattawan woman is dead, and a 20-year-old Benton Harbor man is seriously hurt after a Jeep rear-ended a semi on Tuesday night in Van Buren County.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near the M-51 overpass in Paw Paw Township. Michigan State Police troopers were already in the area investigating a prior crash when this crash happened.

According to their investigation, troopers say the semi was stopped on the road when it was rear-ended by a Jeep Liberty. Currently, investigators do not know if the driver of the Jeep failed to slow down or stop, as traffic was backed up in the area due to the first crash.

The driver of the Jeep, a 20-year-old Benton Harbor man, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His passenger, a 19-year-old Mattawan woman, died from her injuries on scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Traffic passing through the area was affected for several hours due to processing and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers say everyone was wearing a seatbelt.

Michigan State Police were assisted on scene by the Paw w Paw Fire Department, Van Buren EMS, Hartford Police Department, and the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Logansport man arrested after trying to meet up with Fulton Co. teen

Updated: moments ago
William Brazzle was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Detention Center for child solicitation, dealing marijuana to a minor, and possession of paraphernalia.

News

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after Jeep crashes into semi in Paw Paw Twp.

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The crash happened Tuesday night on eastbound I-94 near the M-51 overpass.

News

Children's Day Zoo

It’s Children’s Day at the Potawatomi Zoo

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Samantha Albert
The Potawatomi Zoo is hosting its second annual free admission Children's Day! Here's what you need to know.

Crime

William Brazzle

Logansport man arrested after trying to meet up with Fulton Co. teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
William Brazzle was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Detention Center for child solicitation, dealing marijuana to a minor, and possession of paraphernalia.

Latest News

News

Children's Day Zoo - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Forecast: Haze/smoke returns late Wednesday into Thursday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Rain chance becomes few and far between heading into next week

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Penn baseball heads back to state championship

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Community honors Penn softball state champions

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Buchanan softball takes on Ravenna

Updated: 13 hours ago