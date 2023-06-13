Advertise With Us

Verge ‘Brother Sage’ Gillam honored with 2023 African American Legacy Award

By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, The History Museum of South Bend honored a local leader for his work in our community.

Our very own Josh Short served as emcee at the luncheon. The museum presented Verge “Brother Sage” Gillam with the 2023 African American Legacy Award. It’s an annual award that’s been given since the ‘90s but went away briefly in the early 2000′s.

Now, it’s back for good, and it’s more than fitting for a man who’s still leaving his mark here in Michiana.

Gillam has been involved with the Black community of Michiana for decades, starting a community-wide Kwanzaa celebration in the 90s, as well as the Black Man Think Tank.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers through the night

Latest News

GM, Samsung to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in St. Joseph County
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished in South Bend, Indiana.
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished
Verge 'Brother Sage' Gillam honored with 2023 African American Legacy Award
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast