Verge ‘Brother Sage’ Gillam honored with 2023 African American Legacy Award

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, The History Museum of South Bend honored a local leader for his work in our community.

Our very own Josh Short served as emcee at the luncheon. The museum presented Verge “Brother Sage” Gillam with the 2023 African American Legacy Award. It’s an annual award that’s been given since the ‘90s but went away briefly in the early 2000′s.

Now, it’s back for good, and it’s more than fitting for a man who’s still leaving his mark here in Michiana.

Gillam has been involved with the Black community of Michiana for decades, starting a community-wide Kwanzaa celebration in the 90s, as well as the Black Man Think Tank.

