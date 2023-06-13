Unity Garden’s Lunch and Learn teaches ‘Salved’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At noon on Tuesday, Unity Gardens hosted its second Lunch and Learn in its June series.

The free class invited people to bring a lunch and learn all about the ways that common, native flowers, herbs, and even weeds could be combined with natural oils to make salves, lotions, and soaps.

The class educated people on the medicinal properties of plants that could be found in one’s own backyard, including how to use them in ways that could save or even make money, by creating salves and other products.

“It’s the process of actually extracting those good resins and good medicinal benefits using oils. So, we’re going to talk a lot about what different oils you can use. What plants and oils are going to work best to achieve your personal goals and kind of what the process looks like,” said Unity Gardens, Farm Manager, Emily Mann.

