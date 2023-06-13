Advertise With Us

Unity Garden’s Lunch and Learn teaches ‘Salved’

Creating Salves at Unity Gardens
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - At noon on Tuesday, Unity Gardens hosted its second Lunch and Learn in its June series.

The free class invited people to bring a lunch and learn all about the ways that common, native flowers, herbs, and even weeds could be combined with natural oils to make salves, lotions, and soaps.

The class educated people on the medicinal properties of plants that could be found in one’s own backyard, including how to use them in ways that could save or even make money, by creating salves and other products.

“It’s the process of actually extracting those good resins and good medicinal benefits using oils. So, we’re going to talk a lot about what different oils you can use. What plants and oils are going to work best to achieve your personal goals and kind of what the process looks like,” said Unity Gardens, Farm Manager, Emily Mann.

For upcoming Lunch and Learn events and details, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Highest rain chance arrives between 3 & 9 PM Tuesday

Latest News

Marilee Furlong
Police seeking camera footage of woman who has been missing since Memorial Day
Salves at Unity Gardens - clipped version
New Carlisle gets biggest electric vehicle investment in state history
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Highest rain chance arrives between 3 & 9 PM Tuesday