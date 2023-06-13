Trial rescheduled for woman accused in deadly shooting outside Linden Grill

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a woman accused in a deadly shooting last year outside the Linden Grill has been rescheduled.

Police believe Kimarie Wright, 27, shot and killed Kaylynn Davidson, 32, after the two got into a fight at the downtown South Bend restaurant back in May 2022.

According to charging documents, it all began when Davidson walked into Linden Grill, approached Wright, and struck her. Moments later, a fight broke out.

That’s when investigators say Wright pulled out a handgun, causing Davidson and others involved in the fight to run out of the building. Wright followed Davidson to the exit before firing her gun multiple times at Davidson and others fleeing the scene.

Davidson was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Witnesses say Wright walked back into the restaurant, where she was arrested by police a short time later.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Wright appeared Monday before a St. Joseph County judge after prosecutors last week filed a firearm enhancement charge against her.

Wright was scheduled to go to trial on Monday to face murder and manslaughter charges in the case, but the judge rescheduled the trial for Sept. 18.

