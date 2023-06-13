St. Joseph County selects new health officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new soon-to-be health officer in St. Joseph County.

The county has had an interim health officer since Dr. Bob Einterz resigned from the position in March. Dr. Diana Purushotham was selected unanimously by the health board.

She’s worked with the South Bend Clinic since 2020 as a medical director and hospitalist. Dr. Purushotham was chosen among five applicants.

Her resume and local ties to the community were factors in picking her as the county’s next health officer.

“I liked her local connection; she’s got experience in the community,” said John Linn, president of the St. Joseph County Board of Health. “She’s got experience developing programs, new programs. She’s got good experience working at the clinic in problem-solving and working with groups with differing ideas of how to get things done. So that came through on her resume.”

The St. Joseph County Council is set to review the contract and salary before she’s officially named the county’s next health officer.

Dr. Joesph Cerbin has served as the county’s interim health officer and will leave the position at the end of July.

