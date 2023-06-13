St. Joseph County Council votes to close Portage Manor 5-4

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In a vote held on Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Council has voted to close Portage Manor 5-4.

Emotional protests erupted outside of the County-City Building all afternoon before the vote took place.

Last week, commissioners announced they are sticking with their plan to close the building. While the building was originally set to close in the spring, county officials gave community members 60 days to come up with a viable plan.

But no option seemed feasible.

County officials said they care about the residents and have a new location in mind to keep them together. One woman says her brother doesn’t do well with change and fears what’s ahead.

“Horrible... upset… anxious… I’m really afraid that he can’t function well with stressful events… he can’t express himself,” said Laura McLellan, a family member of a Portage Manor resident.

County officials say they will make sure everyone is placed before they lock the doors.

