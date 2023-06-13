South Bend approves tax abatement for ethanol plant, biorefinery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Common Council approved several resolutions to convert the city’s ethanol plant into a biorefinery.

Both resolutions passed, 7-2, approving a $16.5 million tax abatement for the project. Henry Davis, Jr. and Lori Hamann were the only two opposed to the vote in favor.

The plant is on the city’s far southwest side and was purchased by the German-based company Verbio.

The group plans to invest $230 million in the project. The company also says it will retain all existing jobs in addition to creating eight new jobs.

