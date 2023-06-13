Advertise With Us

South Bend approves tax abatement for ethanol plant, biorefinery

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Common Council approved several resolutions to convert the city’s ethanol plant into a biorefinery.

Both resolutions passed, 7-2, approving a $16.5 million tax abatement for the project. Henry Davis, Jr. and Lori Hamann were the only two opposed to the vote in favor.

German company to convert South Bend’s ethanol plant into biorefinery

The plant is on the city’s far southwest side and was purchased by the German-based company Verbio.

The group plans to invest $230 million in the project. The company also says it will retain all existing jobs in addition to creating eight new jobs.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Allen
1 killed, 1 charged in South Bend crash
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation

Latest News

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest on June 12, 2023.
Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest
Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest
St. Joseph County selects new health officer on June 12, 2023.
St. Joseph County selects new health officer
Brandywine Bobcats
Brandywine Community Schools hosting community forum next week