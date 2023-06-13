Police seeking camera footage of woman who has been missing since Memorial Day

Marilee Furlong
Marilee Furlong(Roy Allen Burr, Jr.)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is still trying to locate a 73-year-old woman who has been missing since Memorial Day.

Marilee Furlong was last seen in the 55000 block of Flatbush Road in Flowerfield Township while she was staying temporarily with her daughter and son-in-law at their home. Police and family members say Marilee has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

What’s followed has been a wider search by St. Joseph County and Cass County detectives along with assistance from the Michigan Professional Search and Rescue Team, plus people in the community looking for Marilee.

Now, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office has a request for anyone who may have driven through Cass County or the west side of St. Joseph County during the week of May 29 (Memorial Day).

If you have a camera in your car, you’re asked to check those recordings, as Marilee may have been recorded on your camera. The sheriff’s office is also asking anyone with any home security cameras to check those recordings, too.

Marilee is 5′8″ and weighs 120 pounds. She has grey hair. She was last seen wearing a pink plaid shirt, blue jeans, and blue/grey sneakers. Marilee was carrying a purse and a grocery sack with red pajamas in them when she was last seen.

If you believe you may have seen Marilee or have video footage to share, you’re asked to call the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 269-467-9045 or Central Dispatch at 269-467-4195.

If you see Marilee or someone who you believe to be Marilee, you’re asked to call 911.

