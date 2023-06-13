Police investigating after 24-year-old woman injured in shooting on I-94

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a woman was shot on the exit ramp of I-94 in Benton Harbor last Wednesday.

According to the Benton Township Police Department, a 24-year-old woman was exiting I-94 at Pipestone Road when a man stopped his SUV on the exit ramp by her car around 6 a.m.

The man then got out of his vehicle and approached the woman’s driverside door. After she refused his demands to leave her car, the man fired multiple bullets at the woman, with one striking her and two more damaging the car. The woman then escaped and drove herself to the hospital for treatment.

The man is described as a Black male in his late twenties to early thirties and wearing dark clothing. He was last seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

