New Carlisle gets biggest electric vehicle investment in state history

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced June 13 that St. Joseph County will be getting a more than $3 billion EV battery cell plant.

The plant will be a joint venture between General Motors and Samsung and create 1,700 manufacturing jobs. It will be just east of New Carlisle at Larrison Blvd and Indiana 2.

The new facility will house production lines to build cells that are expected to significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of EVs. I will have more than 30 gigawatt hours of capacity. The Department of Energy says it is part of a plan to increase North America’s battery manufacturing capacity from 55 GWh per year to 1,000 GWh per year by 2030.

“This joint venture and the 1,700 people there will help supply cells for millions of all-electric vehicles for customers across North America,” said Mary Barra, GM Chair and CEO. “The strong support of local and state leaders in Indiana and the combined resources and expertise of GM and Samsung SDI will help us move faster than we could on our own.”

Construction is planned to begin within the next year, and the plant is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

“This project represents the largest single investment and job commitment in St. Joseph County in the last 75 years and will impact our region for decades,” said Carl Baxmeyer, President of the St. Joseph county Board of Commissioners. “Our region has a long history of innovation in the automotive industry, and for generations have built vehicles or parts that have been included in vehicles around the world. As the industry evolves, we’re thrilled to once again be at the center of this transformational time for the industry, and we look forward to a long partnership with GM and Samsung SDI as they move forward on their first battery plant as partners.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with GM and Samsung to finalize a performance-based offer to support the joint venture’s investment and job creation plans.

