Motorcyclist from Sturgis dies after crashing into tree

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist from Sturgis is dead after police say he crashed into a tree in Burr Oak Township.

Michigan State Police did not specify when the crash happened, but they say it happened on a private property along Maystead Road.

Troopers determined that the driver of the motorcycle, an unidentified 60-year-old man from Sturgis, lost control and struck a tree head on. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but they say the driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

