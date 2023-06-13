Advertise With Us

‘Look twice, save a life’ : Several fatal motorcycle crashes hit Michiana

Michiana is already seeing over a half-dozen motorcycle crashes this past month, most of which...
Michiana is already seeing over a half-dozen motorcycle crashes this past month, most of which have ended fatally.(16 News Now)
By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WNDU) - Before summer hits the calendar, Michiana is already seeing over a half-dozen motorcycle crashes this past month, most of which have ended fatally.

Yet, the numbers aren’t shocking to St. Joseph County Police Traffic Division Sgt. Jason Dziubinski, who rides as well.

“That doesn’t surprise me with the amount of motorcycles that are out when the weather gets nicer, also out with the vehicles, too. That doesn’t always - it’s not always a good mix because a lot of times, the regular motorcyclists aren’t watching out for the motorcycles,” noted Dziubinski.

That’s the case for one-third of the wrecks on which WNDU has reported in the last month.

On May 16th in Elkhart, a motorcyclist was killed when a truck turned in front of them. Two days later in Warsaw, an SUV attempting to turn collided with a cyclist who died from their injuries.

Just last night, actor Treat Williams was killed on his motorcycle when a SUV turned in front of him.

Dziubinski believes drivers easily misjudge the speed of an oncoming motorcycle.

“I think that that’s one of the main reasons because of the size, the visibility. You know, for instance, a motorcycle may be coming down the roadway at a higher speed than you think it is, so that person will pull out and obviously, that’s not going to end up well for motorcyclists,” he said.

Dziubinski recommends motorcyclists wear helmets and brighter clothing to increase their visibility.

“If somebody’s lights are shining toward it, it will reflect it a little more and be a little bit more visible,” he said.

Dziubinski also urges motorcyclists to check their bikes before riding since mechanical issues are known to cause crashes.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers through the night

Latest News

Former Lakeshore teacher gets prison time
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers through the night
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Be aware of motorcyclists on road as weather warms up