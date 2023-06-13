‘Look twice, save a life’ : Several fatal motorcycle crashes hit Michiana

INDIANA (WNDU) - Before summer hits the calendar, Michiana is already seeing over a half-dozen motorcycle crashes this past month, most of which have ended fatally.

Yet, the numbers aren’t shocking to St. Joseph County Police Traffic Division Sgt. Jason Dziubinski, who rides as well.

“That doesn’t surprise me with the amount of motorcycles that are out when the weather gets nicer, also out with the vehicles, too. That doesn’t always - it’s not always a good mix because a lot of times, the regular motorcyclists aren’t watching out for the motorcycles,” noted Dziubinski.

That’s the case for one-third of the wrecks on which WNDU has reported in the last month.

On May 16th in Elkhart, a motorcyclist was killed when a truck turned in front of them. Two days later in Warsaw, an SUV attempting to turn collided with a cyclist who died from their injuries.

Just last night, actor Treat Williams was killed on his motorcycle when a SUV turned in front of him.

Dziubinski believes drivers easily misjudge the speed of an oncoming motorcycle.

“I think that that’s one of the main reasons because of the size, the visibility. You know, for instance, a motorcycle may be coming down the roadway at a higher speed than you think it is, so that person will pull out and obviously, that’s not going to end up well for motorcyclists,” he said.

Dziubinski recommends motorcyclists wear helmets and brighter clothing to increase their visibility.

“If somebody’s lights are shining toward it, it will reflect it a little more and be a little bit more visible,” he said.

Dziubinski also urges motorcyclists to check their bikes before riding since mechanical issues are known to cause crashes.

