Advertise With Us

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana lawmaker who admitted to fleeing the scene of a drunk driving crash in May has been sentenced.

Rep. Jim Lucas, R-IN 69th District, was arrested on May 31 when he crashed his car along I-65, just north of Seymour. Per our affiliate at WPTA in Ft. Wayne, a crash report shows Lucas hit two guardrails on I-65 before taking a U-turn and heading the wrong way on the exit ramp.

When he was found by police about three miles away from the scene of the crash, his truck reportedly only had one working tire.

Lucas will be placed on supervised probation for one year, which will end after 180 days if he completes the terms of his probation. His license was also suspended for 60 days, and he will have to complete a substance abuse program. Lucas can still drive for business-related purposes on weekdays until August 11. He was ordered to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution for the damaged guardrails.

Lucas has represented his district since 2012. He recently authored a bill that has been signed into Indiana law, allowing teachers to participate in state-funded handgun training.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Allen
1 killed, 1 charged in South Bend crash
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation

Latest News

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest
St. Joseph County selects new health officer on June 12, 2023.
St. Joseph County selects new health officer
South Bend approves tax abatement for ethanol plant, biorefinery
Brandywine Bobcats
Brandywine Community Schools hosting community forum next week