Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Indiana lawmaker who admitted to fleeing the scene of a drunk driving crash in May has been sentenced.

Rep. Jim Lucas, R-IN 69th District, was arrested on May 31 when he crashed his car along I-65, just north of Seymour. Per our affiliate at WPTA in Ft. Wayne, a crash report shows Lucas hit two guardrails on I-65 before taking a U-turn and heading the wrong way on the exit ramp.

When he was found by police about three miles away from the scene of the crash, his truck reportedly only had one working tire.

Lucas will be placed on supervised probation for one year, which will end after 180 days if he completes the terms of his probation. His license was also suspended for 60 days, and he will have to complete a substance abuse program. Lucas can still drive for business-related purposes on weekdays until August 11. He was ordered to pay nearly $4,000 in restitution for the damaged guardrails.

Lucas has represented his district since 2012. He recently authored a bill that has been signed into Indiana law, allowing teachers to participate in state-funded handgun training.

