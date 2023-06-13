GM, Samsung to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in St. Joseph County

By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday was a red-letter day in St. Joseph County, a day in which two letters in particular stood out — G and M.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday morning that General Motors and Samsung SDI plan to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant on a site that lies east of New Carlisle at Larrison Boulevard and State Road 2. It’s the largest EV investment in state history.

The new facility will house production lines to build cells that are expected to significantly increase the accessibility and affordability of EVs. It will have more than 30 gigawatt hours of capacity. The Department of Energy says it is part of a plan to increase North America’s battery manufacturing capacity from 55 GWh per year to 1,000 GWh per year by 2030.

RELATED: Plans for electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle in jeopardy after GM, LG end deal

There was a time when the idea of building any manufacturing plant in the Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) was something to protest — not celebrate.

“When the IEC started, there were signs in a lot of people’s front yards saying we don’t want anything to happen out here. And there were rooms full of people who were really concerned about what the future might look like out in the IEC area,” said South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Rea.

In light of Tuesday’s announcement, the future will contain a $3.5 billion battery plant that will eventually employ 1,600 workers at an average wage of $24 per hour. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with production set to start in 2026.

“Our region has a strong history of innovation. For generations, we built vehicles or components for the automotive industry,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Carl Baxmeyer. “As the industry evolves, we are thrilled once again we’re the center of innovation in this transformative time.”

It’s a development some believe could also be transformative for the community at large.

“We’re in the battle for population. We’re trying to attract people to the area. We need good jobs to attract people here, and so this is an important piece of it,” Rea said. “This is really, we think, a game changer for us. We never in our history had an investment like this, and so we’re pretty excited to all be here today.”

RELATED: Officials hoping New Carlisle remains in mix for electric vehicle battery plant

But one party was not at a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the project — the corporate players behind the build.

“I do think that at some point there will be a bigger celebration about this project happening, perhaps as construction starts or other things,” Rea said. “I think this was scheduling and stuff, the company is anxious to get going and an announcement today helps them just do that.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is working with GM and Samsung to finalize a performance-based offer to support the joint venture’s investment and job creation plans.

You can rewatch the press conference held by local officials late Tuesday morning in its entirety below:

