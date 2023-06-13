Former Lakeshore teacher gets prison time in criminal sexual conduct case

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A former second-grade teacher for Lakeshore Public Schools who was accused of sexual assault by a student is heading to prison.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Perry Heppler, 66, was sentenced Monday to 6-15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

Heppler was originally charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13. In exchange for pleading guilty in April to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all other charges were dismissed.

Heppler, a former second-grade teacher at Hollywood Elementary School, was arrested in late February following an investigation by the Lincoln Township Police Department. According to police and school officials, the sexual assault involved a Lakeshore student but did not happen on school grounds or at a school function.

Heppler resigned from his teaching position prior to his arrest. He was held in the Berrien County Jail without bond while he awaited his sentencing.

In addition to the prison sentence, Heppler is ordered to have lifetime electronic tether monitoring.

Perry Heppler
Perry Heppler(The Herald-Palladium)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Lakeshore teacher gets prison time

Updated: moments ago
Perry Heppler, 66, was sentenced Monday to 6-15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers through the night

Updated: moments ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Rainfall amounts will average 0.25 to 0.50″ for most of Michiana.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: moments ago

News

Be aware of motorcyclists on road as weather warms up

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Michiana is already seeing over a half-dozen motorcycle crashes this past month, most of which...

‘Look twice, save a life’ : Several fatal motorcycle crashes hit Michiana

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Michiana is already seeing over a half-dozen motorcycle crashes this past month, most of which have ended fatally.

Latest News

News

Medical Moment: Cochlear implant modifications restoring hearing

Updated: 20 minutes ago

News

Police investigating after 24-year-old woman shot on I-94

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

Police seeking camera footage of woman who has been missing since Memorial Day

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Marilee Furlong was last seen in the 55000 block of Flatbush Road in Flowerfield Township while she was staying temporarily with her daughter and son-in-law at their home.

News

Community protests closure of Portage Manor

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Crime

Leroy Lane Jr.

Benton Harbor pastor gets 1 day in jail, 5 years probation for assault

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A judge handed down the sentence on Monday to 61-year-old Leroy Lane Jr., which could have been much worse.