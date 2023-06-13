Former Lakeshore teacher gets prison time in criminal sexual conduct case

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A former second-grade teacher for Lakeshore Public Schools who was accused of sexual assault by a student is heading to prison.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Perry Heppler, 66, was sentenced Monday to 6-15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

Heppler was originally charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13, and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13. In exchange for pleading guilty in April to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all other charges were dismissed.

Heppler, a former second-grade teacher at Hollywood Elementary School, was arrested in late February following an investigation by the Lincoln Township Police Department. According to police and school officials, the sexual assault involved a Lakeshore student but did not happen on school grounds or at a school function.

Heppler resigned from his teaching position prior to his arrest. He was held in the Berrien County Jail without bond while he awaited his sentencing.

In addition to the prison sentence, Heppler is ordered to have lifetime electronic tether monitoring.

Perry Heppler (The Herald-Palladium)

