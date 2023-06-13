Advertise With Us

Dog rescued after falling nearly 40 feet from tower at state park

Firefighters helped rescue a dog that fell off a tower at a state park in Connecticut.(Bantam Fire Company)
By Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DEPOT, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut say a dog was rescued at a state park after it fell nearly 40 feet.

WFSB reports first responders were called to Mount Tom State Park on Monday for reports of an injured dog.

Authorities said the animal jumped and fell about 34 feet from a tower at the park.

According to the Bantam Fire Company, the dog was unable to move after the fall, and fire crews had to hike a long distance to find the injured animal and its owner.

Rescuers said the dog was found in stable condition, but it still needed to be carried to the bottom of the mountain.

The animal was carried in a basket down the mountain and taken to a nearby animal hospital.

Fire crews said the dog did not have any life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

