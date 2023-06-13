Curious Kids’ Museum board makes offer to buy building it rents

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials with the Curious Kids’ Museum are laying out a plan to buy the building it has rented since its inception/opening in 1989.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Curious Kids’ Museum Director Lori Marciniak presented an offer to buy the city-owned building along Lake Boulevard known as Memorial Hall.

The move comes as the museum is still recovering from a fire last July that destroyed most of the exhibits and a large part of the building.

The St. Joseph City Commission received a cash offer of $140,000 dollars for the building but didn’t take any action at a meeting on Monday.

There’s not a timetable on when a final decision on the offer will be made.

