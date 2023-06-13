Brandywine Community Schools hosting community forum next week

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Brandywine Community Schools has announced a community forum scheduled for next week!

On Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m., families of students are invited to attend the meeting at Brandywine Elementary to give input on facility priorities and communal needs.

“Our district is a vibrant one. We have an active community that believes in our schools, our athletics, our arts and our growing CTE programs,” said Superintendent Travis Walker in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “Part of ensuring the success of our school district, is by listening to the community and hearing what they believe the facility needs of the district are. So we invite the community to attend this forum on June 21 so we can listen, engage and gather information on what our community, staff, students and parents see as building priorities.”

The school system says the district will be going through the process of engaging the community through forums, surveys, and “welcoming the community to see the facilities.”

Brandywine Elementary is located at 2428 South 13th St.

