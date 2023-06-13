Advertise With Us

Brandywine Community Schools hosting community forum next week

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Brandywine Community Schools has announced a community forum scheduled for next week!

On Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m., families of students are invited to attend the meeting at Brandywine Elementary to give input on facility priorities and communal needs.

“Our district is a vibrant one. We have an active community that believes in our schools, our athletics, our arts and our growing CTE programs,” said Superintendent Travis Walker in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “Part of ensuring the success of our school district, is by listening to the community and hearing what they believe the facility needs of the district are. So we invite the community to attend this forum on June 21 so we can listen, engage and gather information on what our community, staff, students and parents see as building priorities.”

The school system says the district will be going through the process of engaging the community through forums, surveys, and “welcoming the community to see the facilities.”

Brandywine Elementary is located at 2428 South 13th St.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Allen
1 killed, 1 charged in South Bend crash
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation

Latest News

Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest on June 12, 2023.
Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest
Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas accepts plea deal in OWI arrest
St. Joseph County selects new health officer on June 12, 2023.
St. Joseph County selects new health officer
South Bend approves tax abatement for ethanol plant, biorefinery