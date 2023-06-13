Benton Harbor pastor gets 1 day in jail, 5 years probation for assault

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor church pastor has been sentenced to one day in jail and five years of probation for an assault on a woman several years ago.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a judge handed down the sentence on Monday to 61-year-old Leroy Lane Jr., which could have been much worse. Earlier this month, Lane pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault and faced up to four years in prison.

Lane was originally charged in March 2022 with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, in addition to the assault charges. He had been bound over on the two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and the assault charges after a preliminary hearing, but a plea deal was reached before the case went to trial. The remaining criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed as part of the deal.

The charges against Lane date back to his time as a pastor at Straight Gate Pentecostal Power Church in Benton Harbor. According to The Herald-Palladium, the church has since cut all ties with Lane and changed its name to New Birth Apostolic Church.

According to court documents, an older teen who is considered an adult in the court claims she was sexually assaulted by Lane in 2008. The victim told investigators that Lane was helping her while she was going through a tough time financially, and even helped her obtain an apartment. She claimed she was sexually attacked multiple times while she was sleeping after Lane entered the apartment unannounced.

It was further alleged that Lane inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl while her family was at his house in 2020 for a Super Bowl party. Police reports indicate the 13-year-old girl came forward before the other victim, who addressed the court during Lane’s sentencing hearing on Monday.

The judge also ordered Lane to complete 960 hours of community service and pay fines and costs of $1,738. The community service cannot be done at Rhema Word Ministries in Benton Harbor, where he is now the pastor.

According to The Herald-Palladium, Lane is required to register as a sex offender for 15 years as part of his sentence.

