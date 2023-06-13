Ask the Doctor: Heat stroke, alcohol, caffeine

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Paul): “What are the signs and symptoms of heat stroke?”

DR. BOB: Heat stroke can have a myriad of different symptoms, such as dizziness, confusion, fatigue, and headache. The key is that the symptoms take place while some is in a hot environment.

If someone has been exercising in the heat and starts to feel sick or tired or dizzy, they need to get out of the sun and preferably inside where it is cool. They should drink cool liquids and rest until they feel better.

If they are very confused, they should be taken to the hospital.

Question #2 (from Jane): “Are there really any benefits to drinking alcohol, and how much should I drink?”

DR. BOB: This is a complicated question. Most things in medicine cannot be broken down into entirely good or entirely bad. Alcohol is no different.

In many ways, alcohol is a very harmful substance leading to accidents; brain, heart and liver problems; and problems with substance abuse.

There are some modest health benefits for the heart in people who drink moderately, which is around one drink daily. This is not strongly differentiated by type of alcohol.

So overall, if you are not currently drinking, we do not recommend starting to drink for health benefits. But if you do drink alcohol already, it is important to stick to a moderate amount.

Question #3: “What’s the healthiest source of caffeine?”

DR. BOB: This question, like the previous one, is a very difficult topic to study.

In general, there is no evidence that strongly pushes us to either recommend drinking caffeine or discourage it. It appears safe to do. It is possible that certain caffeinated beverages are good for our health — most likely, this would be tea or coffee.

It is important to remember that if you combine your caffeinated drink with a lot of sugar or cream, you are likely negating the overall benefit to your health.

So, if you enjoy coffee or tea, go for it!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Allergies, wildfires, shin splints

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Summer-related safety reminders

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It’s starting to feel a lot like summer here in Michiana, so we’re talking to Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic this week about some important safety reminders to keep in mind as the heat makes its way to our area.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Prior broken bone pain, night sweats, bloating

Updated: May. 23, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Lupus Awareness Month

Updated: May. 16, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
May is Lupus Awareness Month, and the Lupus Foundation of America says around 1.5 million Americans have a form of lupus.

Latest News

Health

Blood donors offered free admission to Potawatomi Zoo in May

Updated: May. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The South Bend Medical Foundation is partnering with the Potawatomi Zoo to help save lives.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Smoking, health anxiety, mood swings

Updated: May. 9, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Back pain, insulin, probiotics

Updated: May. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Statin intolerance, when to see a doctor, back acne

Updated: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Endometriosis, blood thinners & aspirin, growing out of allergies

Updated: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Vitamin questions, sugar-free sweeteners, chest pain

Updated: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.