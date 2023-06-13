Ask the Doctor: Heat stroke, alcohol, caffeine

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Paul): “What are the signs and symptoms of heat stroke?”

DR. BOB : Heat stroke can have a myriad of different symptoms, such as dizziness, confusion, fatigue, and headache. The key is that the symptoms take place while some is in a hot environment.

If someone has been exercising in the heat and starts to feel sick or tired or dizzy, they need to get out of the sun and preferably inside where it is cool. They should drink cool liquids and rest until they feel better.

If they are very confused, they should be taken to the hospital.

Question #2 (from Jane): “Are there really any benefits to drinking alcohol, and how much should I drink?”

DR. BOB : This is a complicated question. Most things in medicine cannot be broken down into entirely good or entirely bad. Alcohol is no different.

In many ways, alcohol is a very harmful substance leading to accidents; brain, heart and liver problems; and problems with substance abuse.

There are some modest health benefits for the heart in people who drink moderately, which is around one drink daily. This is not strongly differentiated by type of alcohol.

So overall, if you are not currently drinking, we do not recommend starting to drink for health benefits. But if you do drink alcohol already, it is important to stick to a moderate amount.

Question #3: “What’s the healthiest source of caffeine?”

DR. BOB : This question, like the previous one, is a very difficult topic to study.

In general, there is no evidence that strongly pushes us to either recommend drinking caffeine or discourage it. It appears safe to do. It is possible that certain caffeinated beverages are good for our health — most likely, this would be tea or coffee.

It is important to remember that if you combine your caffeinated drink with a lot of sugar or cream, you are likely negating the overall benefit to your health.

So, if you enjoy coffee or tea, go for it!

