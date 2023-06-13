Advertise With Us

Affordable housing project moves forward in downtown South Bend

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two local women say they are passionate about investing in downtown South Bend.

During a meeting Monday night, the South Bend Common Council approved a tax abatement resolution to renovate a building on 516 S. Michigan St.

Final approval will be at a later date.

This property is near the new gas station at the intersection of Monroe and Michigan.

Natives Charity Stowe and Rachel Mospan want to transform the vacant building into commercial space and affordable apartment units.

“It’s just a beautiful building. It was set to be demolished; at least, it was on the demolition list. So, just investing in a historic landmark like this instead of seeing it torn down because I just love the character that it brings to the street,” Stowe said.

Some Common Council members say it is an exciting project and a win-win.

“I am in approval of that because the majority of the units in the upper portion of that building are going to be for the income challenged in our community,” said Councilmember Lori Hamann.

“I think it’s awesome that people are interested in investing in the city of South Bend. I am excited for the City of South Bend as well as downtown development,” said Councilmember Henry Davis Jr.

Others say they are concerned about how this impacts the homeless encampments in that area.

“We’ve been really active with the encampments in the neighborhood and living in the neighborhood. I see the constant moving of encampments... As we continue to make investment in the neighborhood, we will see solutions found for these folks, and affordable housing is a big part of that,” Stowe said.

Developers say renovations will cost over $500 million and will be funded through private investment and a city grant.

