Advertise With Us

90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend awards a contract for the demolition of 90 homes that once made up the public housing project known as “Monroe Circle.”

The units were deemed too dilapidated to repair, and they have all been vacated.

The demolition work is expected to begin in early July and finish by September 20. The $850,000 contract came in about $748,000 under budget.

The city and the housing authority remain committed to building new affordable units on the site.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers through the night

Latest News

GM, Samsung to build $3.5 billion EV battery plant in St. Joseph County
Verge ‘Brother Sage’ Gillam honored with 2023 African American Legacy Award on June 13, 2023.
Verge ‘Brother Sage’ Gillam honored with 2023 African American Legacy Award
Verge 'Brother Sage' Gillam honored with 2023 African American Legacy Award
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast