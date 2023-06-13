90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend awards a contract for the demolition of 90 homes that once made up the public housing project known as “Monroe Circle.”

The units were deemed too dilapidated to repair, and they have all been vacated.

The demolition work is expected to begin in early July and finish by September 20. The $850,000 contract came in about $748,000 under budget.

The city and the housing authority remain committed to building new affordable units on the site.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.