Advertise With Us

2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.(Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old in Wisconsin died Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib, according to authorities.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.

Investigators found the toddler had gotten caught between the crib slats and the corner of the crib.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
4 injured after dog attack in Elkhart County
Britney Sawyer looks on as her daughter, Hanna, recovers following a violent car crash on June 9.
South Bend crash survivor speaks out for first time; suspect due in court
Early morning fires in South Bend under investigation
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate showers through the night

Latest News

Walt Nauta, left, takes a phone from Former President Donald Trump during the LIV Golf Pro-Am...
Walt Nauta is the latest Trump loyalist to face potential jail time after working for him
FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 25, 2023. (AP...
School officials: Teacher who was shot by 6-year-old student in Virginia has resigned
FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
House passes resolution to overturn new federal gun regulation; Biden vows veto