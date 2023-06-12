What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week includes a variety of tastes, such as Goulash, pork chops, and spaghetti!

Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, June 15, kitchen opens at 3 p.m. - Hungarian Goulash with fresh, homemade Langos, $12. Carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.

Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, June 15, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.

Fish Fry (Crumstown Conservation Club - 59440 Crumstown Highway, North Liberty) - Friday, June 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Dine-in: all you can eat, limited salad bar. Carryout: limited to 8 pieces. Cost: $13. Price is subject to change.

Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.

Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, June 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, June 16, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Live music: Karaoke from 8 p.m. to midnight. Call 574-289-4459.

Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 18, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.

Pork Chop Dinner (MR Falcons - 3212 Keller Street, South Bend) Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout available. Advance tickets: adults, $16; call the club 574-288-1090 or Sarah at 574-904-4644.

Spaghetti Supper (Knights of Columbus - 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend) - Friday, June 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - All you can eat. Homemade spaghetti sauce, salad, garlic toast, ice cream. Cost: adults, $14; children (ages 5 to 13), $7; 4 and under, free. Dining room seating and carryout available. Call 574-291-2740.

Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, June 12, and Monday, June 19, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

